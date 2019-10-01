A Deerfield youth has earned honors at the World Dairy Expo, happening in Madison Oct. 1-5.
The World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest presented the first-ever WDE Overall Fitter Award during the tenth annual contest on Sunday, Sept. 29. Forty-two contestants represented 7 U.S. States, and 1 Canadian province. These contestants, ranging in age from 13-21, were allotted 60 minutes to prepare their animal to be show-quality ready. Judging the Youth Fitting Contest was Adam Hunt, a genetic consultant with Select Sires Genervations in Ecinburg, Ontario, Canada.
Ryan Lawton, of Newark Valley, N.Y., was named the WDE Overall Fitter after topping the senior male division. Lawton received a jacket and clippers, sponsored by Images Custom Embroidery and Heiniger USA, respectively.
Hannah Nelson, of Ellsworth, Wis., was the top finisher in the senior female division. She and Lawton were each presented clippers from Clipper Parts & Repair, in recognition of their accomplishments.
The first-place finishers in the intermediate male and female divisions included Dakota Brown, of Deerfield, and Dana Johnson, of Tomah, Wis. They were presented clippers by Heiniger USA.
Other awards included neck medallions and cash prizes to the top five finishers, courtesy of the Klossner Family, Kelly Reynolds and FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative
Placings for the Youth Fitting Contest are as follows:
Intermediate Female
1. Dana Johnson, Tomah, Wis.
2. Adhyn Schell, Lewiston, Minn.
3. Sydney Kauffman, Stratford, Wis.
4. Ashlee Garbers, La Crosse, Wis.
5. Mariah Eichenberg, Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Intermediate Male
1. Dakota Brown, Deerfield, Wis.
2. Randy Winch, Fennimore, Wis.
3. Wesley Winch, Fennimore, Wis.
4. Jacob Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.
Senior Female
1. Hannah Nelson, Ellsworth, Wis.
2. Alissa Maier, Jim Falls, Wis.
3. Brooke Hammann, Barron, Wis.
4. Megan Ford, Thornbury, Ontario, Canada
5. Haley Beukema, New Richmond, Wis.
Senior Male
1. Ryan Lawton, Newark Valley, N.Y.
2. Robert Nagel, Clymer, N.Y.
3. Johnathan King, Schuylerville, N.Y.
4. Dillon Freeman, Bremen, Ind.
5. Rick Heslinga, Stephenville, Texas
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of more than 65,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, are expected in Madison for the 53rd annual event, October 1-5, 2019, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.
