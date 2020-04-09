The 2020 high school baseball season is on hold, but in an effort to remain positive and provide recognition for the athletes and teams the preseason rankings from the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook, the official publication of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, have been announced.
Deerfield was among the preseason Top 20 in Division 4 landing the No. 19 ranking.
The Demons went 20-5 and finished second in the Trailways South Conference behind Johnson Creek in 2019. They return four all-conference players including senior infielder Carson Galla, a first-team selection. Also back are second-teamer infielder, junior Kadin Matheson and senior Tyler Haak, and junior outfielder Clayton Mathwig.
The team also has high hopes for freshman Cal Fisher, a middle infielder/pitcher who has already verbally committed to Notre Dame.
Iola-Scandinavia is ranked No. 1. The Thunderbirds participated in Division 3 last season, going out to eventual champion Stratford in sectional play. The T-Birds drop down to Division 4 this season.
Senior right-hander Connor Kurki is a Coastal Carolina commit who posted a 5-2 record with a 1.02 ERA last season, and is joined in the rotation by Marcus Jaworski, giving the team one of the best 1-2 combinations at the top of the rotation in the state.
This group has experienced a considerable amount of success in all sports, including a state football championship two years ago and a run to the sectional finals in basketball before the season was cut short. Those experiences together, the chemistry built over so many hours, and the mindset of success all contribute to an elite team.
Rounding out the top five are Boyceville, Johnson Creek, Barneveld, and Rosholt.
