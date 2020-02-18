CAMBRIDGE
Food pantry needs
The Cambridge Food Pantry is currently seeking certain items to be donated, including laundry detergent, paper towel, shampoo and conditioner, ramen noodles, ketchup, crackers, hearty soups, pancake mix and syrup. The pantry, located at 211 South St., is open Monday evenings 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact (608) 423-8142.
DEERFIELD
DCC Wish list
The Deerfield Community Center is seeking certain supplies and appliances for the center. Those items include a stand-up refrigerator/freezer, stackable washer and dryer, gas weed eater, air hockey pucks, ping pong paddles and ping pong balls. Items can be new or slightly used. For more information, contact Phil at (608) 764-5935 ext. 4.
