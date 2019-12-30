New officers for the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce will be introduced at the Chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at United Community Bank, 221 W. Main St.
The following board members are up for a term renewal: Karen Anderson, Kaleidoscope Fibers; Nathan Perry, Piggly Wiggly; Dave Mittlesteadt, Galleria 214; and Nicole Rothe, Hometown Bank. And the following Chamber members are applying for their first term on the board: Heather Franklin, NBC15; Stephanie McNeal, Anew Vintage Dream; and Marie Brown, Vineyards at Cambridge. For more information contact the Chamber at office@cambridgewi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.