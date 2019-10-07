SUNDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Various
8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. St. Pius
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. Presbyterian
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. Presbyterian
2:30 a.m. St. James
MONDAY- TUESDAY
5 a.m. St. Pius
6:30 a.m. Willerup
8 a.m. Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. St. Pius
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. Presbyterian
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. Presbyterian
2:30 a.m. St. James
WEDNESDAY- SATURDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Alumni Banquet
8 a.m. Oct. 14 Cambridge Plan Commission
10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 Oakland Town Board
1 p.m. Flight Over Cambridge
2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin
4 p.m. Alumni Banquet
5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 Cambridge Plan Commission
8 p.m. Oct. 15 Oakland Town Board
10:30 p.m. Flight Over Cambridge
12 a.m. Oct. 14 Cambridge Plan Commission
2:30 a.m. Oct. 15 Oakland Town Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.