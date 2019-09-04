BELLEVILLE — The Deerfield volleyball team opened the 2019 season competing in the Belleville Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Demons finished the day 2-3. After opening with losses to Poynette (19-25, 24-26) and host Belleville (12-25, 25-23, 13-15), Deerfield defeated Madison West (25-9, 25-16) and Oregon (25-22, 27-25) before wrapping up with a 16-25, 21-25 loss to West.
Senior setter Olivia Tatlock had a big weekend leading the team in digs (43), kills (10), Aces (10) and assists (41).
Junior middle hitter Ashley Ballmoos had a team-high 10 blocks to go along with 10 kills, while junior libero Maria Higgins made 42 digs and senior outside hitter Amber Ott had eight service aces.
UP NEXT
The Demons will host Clinton in a non-conference dual on Thursday, Sept. 5. Then on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Deerfield hosts Abundant Life Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.