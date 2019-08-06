Irene Genevieve Nelson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Skaalen Heights. She was born November 19, 1930. She was one of seven children born to Orvin and Genevieve (Nader) Nottestad. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948. Irene married Paul Nelson on September 9, 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church. Paul and Irene became lifelong Deerfield residents. She retired in 1993 after 33 years as a secretary at Deerfield schools. Her family was her greatest joy. Irene loved attending any sporting events or music programs her grandchildren were involved in. She enjoyed home talent games, playing cards, shaking dice, bowling, and just visiting with friends. She also had a love of baking and cooking, especially Norwegian pastries and her amazing baked beans. Irene is survived by her husband of 68 years, Paul; daughters, Judy (Greg) Storms and Jane (Tom Doepka) Kleven; four grandchildren, Cody (Laura) Kleven, Caren (Timm) Heller, Kayla (Nathan) Anderson, Kelsey (Kyle) Gleason; nine great-grandchildren, Paul and Lucas Kleven, Tia, Maci and Kenna Anderson, Trenton and Landon Heller, and Parker and Crosby Gleason; sister, Geraldine Trieloff; sister-in-law, Bev Nottestad; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria Chapko and Iris Jarlsberg; and brothers, Al, Earl and Clyde Nottestad. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 South Main St., Deerfield, with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9 AM until the time of service on Thursday at church. Memorials may be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. We have been blessed to have such a wonderful mom and grandma. We love you to the moon and back. Please share your memories of Irene at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
