CAMBRIDGE
Sat., July 13: Cannonball Run
The 27th annual Cambridge EMS Cannonball Run comes back to town Saturday, July 13, starting at 8 a.m. at the Cambridge EMS/Fire Station, 273 W. Main St., Cambridge. The entrance fee for the one-mile Fun Run for all ages is $15. Everyone who enters the Fun Run gets a medal. There are also 5K and 10K races that start at 8:30 a.m. and go through CamRock County Park along Koshkonong Creek. Both the 5K and 10K runs entrance fees are $39. The price increases at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Participants can also sign up at the event starting at 6:45 a.m. More information: http://caemscannonballrun.com or call (608) 423-3511.
Sat., July 27: Lake Ripley Ride
The Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) Lake Ripley Ride bike ride is on Saturday, July 27, starting at 7 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and CAP. The ride starts at Lake Ripley Park in Cambridge, and all ages are welcome.
The 62-mile ride starts out from 7-8 a.m., the 40-mile ride from 8-9 a.m., and the family friendly 18-mile ride from 9-9:30 a.m. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and the registration fee for children is $15 until Friday, July 26, rising to $20 the day of the race. Entrance fees for adults are $45 pre-race, rising to $49 the day of the race. VIP registration is $60, which includes a JRDF engraved pint glass, a Lake Ripley Ride logo, and one extra drink ticket. A post-ride celebration at the park will include live music, refreshments, and a dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club Lake Ripley Ride registration: https://www.bikesignup.com.
OAKLAND
Conservation Club Archery
The Oakland Conservation Club is holding a ten-week outdoor archery league beginning July 11. The club is located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A. The league will have two-person teams shooting Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. People can sign up at the club house after 4 pm. July 11. More information: (608) 444-3885.
