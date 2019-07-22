Cambridge
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring Street. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. A $4.00 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to the desired meal.
Friday, July 26
Meatballs in Marinara
Over Penne
Carrots Mixed Greens Salad
Dressing
Banana
Ambrosia Salad
MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara
NCS – Spiced Pears
Tuesday, July 30
Cheeseburger
NAS – no cheese
on WW Bun
Ketchup/Mustard
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Pineapple Fluff
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – pineapple
Friday, Aug. 2
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Green Beans
Chunky Apple Sauce
Chocolate Chip Banana Cake
MO –Veggie Stew
NCS –SF Cookie Pkt
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.
