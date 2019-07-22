Cambridge

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring Street. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. A $4.00 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to the desired meal.

Friday, July 26

Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Carrots Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Ambrosia Salad

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – Spiced Pears

Tuesday, July 30

Cheeseburger

NAS – no cheese

on WW Bun

Ketchup/Mustard

Calico Beans

Potato Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Pineapple Fluff

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – pineapple

Friday, Aug. 2

Beef Stew

Biscuit

Green Beans

Chunky Apple Sauce

Chocolate Chip Banana Cake

MO –Veggie Stew

NCS –SF Cookie Pkt

Deerfield

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.

