A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, July 11: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe July 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. On the menu will be turkey, potatoes, a vegetable and dessert. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Friday, July 12: Summer Concert
Gomers & Friends, a local cover band, will perform a free show of 50s and 60s music at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., on July 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The show is hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council. The Cambridge Area Lions Club will grill pizzas. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
“Mary Poppins”
CD Players Theater is performing “Mary Poppins” on July 12, 13, 14 and 19, 20, 21 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The Friday and Saturday night shows on July 12, 13, 19 and 20 are at 7 p.m. The Sunday July 14 and 21 shows will be 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets are available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. The show features two lead casts, one performing each weekend. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 13: Roadhouse Chiefs
The Roadhouse Chiefs will perform at the Rockdale Bar & Grill July 13 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. The Roadhouse Chiefs play blues rock, swing and classic rock music. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Sunday, July 14: Wooden Sign Class
The Cambridge Winery is holding a wooden sign workshop July 14 from 2-4 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. Signs By Caitlin is leading the workshop. Registration is required. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Monday, July 15: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will hold a Movie Monday July 15 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The July film, Apollo 11, is a new release. The documentary follows the Apollo 11 moon landing mission with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. Following the film, people can watch a live webcast celebrating NASA’s 50th anniversary of the moon landing. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Tuesday, July 16: Global Rocket Launch
The Cambridge Community Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission with a rocket launch July 16 at 101 Spring Water Alley. The event begins at 9 a.m. with straw rockets launching at 9:32 a.m. The Global Rocket Launch was created by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, with many worldwide organizations participating. More information:
Wednesday, July 17: “Giant Steps”
The Cambridge Community Library will hold an event with astronomy educator John Heasley on July 17 at 1:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. John Heasley is an educator with Driftless Stargazing and a volunteer ambassador with NASA. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Wednesday, July 17: “Let’s Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a listening session on July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. The session will gather resident’s thoughts about the community, and share them with local organizations. No registration needed, refreshments provided. There will be two additional sessions — July 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Sunday, July 21: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding a “Pizza on the Farm” night July 21 from 4:30-8 p.m, with pizza and live music from “In Bed by 9,” a four-piece acoustic cover band. More information: (608) 469-2319.Thursday, July 25: Jordan Danielsen show
Musician Jordan Danielsen will perform at the Cambridge Winery on July 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. Admission is free. Danielsen is a guitar and harmonica player from Colorado, who tours the Midwest. More information: (608) 423-2348.July 27-28: Midwest Fire Fest
Midwest Fire Fest is Saturday July 27 from 10a.m.-10p.m. and Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westside Park, 300 W. Water St. The event is a fire-themed art festival hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council, featuring demonstrations and workshops, a vendor fair, live music, food and beverages, and a sculpture reveal 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the festival is free, with optional ticketed events such as the Fire Feast meal Saturday at 6 p.m., a farm-to-table style meal by Luke Zahm of the Driftless Cafe. Demonstrations include blacksmith forging, an iron pour, barrel making, knife metalwork, and pit fire pottery. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com or visit midwestfirefest.com for event schedule.
Saturday, July 27: VideoStar show
VideoStar is playing a show July 27 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. VideoStar is an 80s cover band playing songs from artists like Duran Duran, Madonna, Prince, DEVO, Cyndi Lauper and more. More information: (608) 445-4377 or videostarbandmadison@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 27: BBQ War
Dancing Goat Distillery is holding a Barbeque War July 27 from 12-8 p.m. at 909 Vineyard Dr. They’re co-hosting and battling with The Distillery Channel, a distilling media company. On the menu will be beef short ribs, chicken wings, pork tenderloin and potatoes. More information: (608) 467-4905.
Saturday, July 27: Lake Ripley Ride
The Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP)’s Lake Ripley Ride bike ride is on Saturday, July 27, starting at 7 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and CAP. The ride starts at Lake Ripley Park in Cambridge, and all ages are welcome.
The 62-mile ride starts out from 7-8 a.m., the 40-mile ride from 8-9 a.m., and the family friendly 18-mile ride from 9-9:30 a.m. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and the registration fee for children is $15 until Friday, July 26, rising to $20 the day of the race. Entrance fees for adults are $45 pre-race, rising to $49 the day of the race. VIP registration is $60, which includes a JRDF engraved pint glass, a Lake Ripley Ride logo, and one extra drink ticket. A post-ride celebration at the park will include live music, refreshments, and a dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club Lake Ripley Ride registration: https://www.bikesignup.com
Thursday, Aug. 1: Homecoming Fashion Show
Premiere Couture will hold a fashion show and launch party for its collection of homecoming dresses on Aug. 1, at 145 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m., fashion show begins at 7:30 p.m. The free event includes raffle prizes, swag bags, discounts and refreshments. More information: (608) 423-2272.Thursday, Aug. 1: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe July 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The August meal is hosted by The Cambridge Foundation.
Friday, August 2: Summer Concert Series
American Feedbag, an Americana band, will perform a free show at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., on August 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The show is part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council. Dancing, picnics, lawn chairs and blankets allowed. No glass in the park. Cambridge BSA Scouts will grill concessions. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Aug 2-Aug. 3: Maxwell Street Days and City-wide Garage Sales
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting Maxwell Street Days from Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. to Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. on Main St. There will be sidewalk sales by local businesses, activities and village-wide garage sales. More information: (608) 423-3780.
Saturday, Aug. 2: Angels and Outlaws show
Country band Angels and Outlaws will play during Utica Fest on Aug. 2 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Cherry Pie show
Cherry Pie, an 80s rock cover band, will play during Utica Fest on Aug. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B. More information:
Sunday, Aug. 4: Mike and Jamie McCloskey show
Mike and Jamie McCloskey, a father/son duo, will perform Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Sprouting Acres Farm, 1746 Highway 73, during a “Pizza on the Farm” night. The duo from Stoughton and Oregon plays acoustic blues, country and folk tunes. More information: (608) 469-2319.DEERFIELD
Thursday, July 11: Movie Matinee
The Deerfield Public Library is holding a free movie screening every Thursday in July at 3 p.m at 12 W. Nelson St. The July 11 film is “Mary Poppins Returns.” July 18 is “Sherlock Gnomes.” July 25 is “Show Dogs.” Popcorn will be provided. People should bring their own blankets and pillows. No registration required. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Friday, July 12: Music in the Park
There will be a free summer concert Friday, July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The show hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. Easy Days Barbershop Quartet, a group from Milwaukee, will perform. This is the chamber’s annual ice cream social, ice cream will be provided. More information: www.deerfieldchamber ofcommerce.com/.
Monday, July 15: Music at the library
Rich Baumann, a musician and storyteller, will perform at the Deerfield Public Library on July 15 at 1 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. This is part of the summer reading program “A Universe of Stories.” More information: More information: (608) 764-8102.
Tuesday, July 16: Crafty Tuesdays
The Deerfield Public Library has a craft event every Tuesday in July--July 16, 23 and 30--at 1 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. The event is part of the Summer Reading Program, and runs from July 9 to July 30. Registration is required, and the craft changes each week. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Thursday, July 18: “Seize the Night”
The Deerfield Public Library is holding a stargazing workshop July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Astronomy educator and volunteer NASA ambassador John Heasley will run a free class. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Monday, July 22: “Zoo to You”
The Henry Vilas Zoo Mobile, a traveling outreach programfrom the Madison zoo, will visit the Deerfield Public Library at 12 W. Nelson St. on July 22 at 1 p.m. People will have the chance to meet live animals up close, and learn during a presentation. More information: (608) 764-8102.Wednesday, July 24: Free Planetarium Show
The Deerfield Public Library is sponsoring a planetarium trip on July 24 from 3-7:30 p.m. to the UW-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium for an “Astronomical Wonders” show. Participants will meet at the library, 12 W. Nelson St. at 3 p.m. to leave for Milwaukee. This is a free event for all ages, but registration is required to secure a seat on the bus. For more information, and to register, visit the library or call (608) 764-8102.Thursday, July 25: Pie Baking
Members of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church will be baking pies on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Rd. The pies will be sold at the Deerfield Farmer’s Market. No experience necessary. More information: (608) 764-5885.
Monday, July 29: Outer Space Cake
The Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St., will celebrate the end of its summer library program on Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. with space-themed cake. More information: (608) 764-8102.Sunday, Aug. 4: Deerfield Market Expo
There will be a market on Aug. 4 from 7 a.m.-4p.m. at Bittersweet Blessings Farm, 4509 Highway 73. The expo includes crafts, antiques, fine arts, farmer’s market items, a food court, live music and free ice cream for kids. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More information: bittersweetblessingsfarm.com.
