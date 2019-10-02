In its first year, the food service program Everybody Eats helped about 40 Cambridge students pay for school meals.
Everybody Eats, created last year, funds meals of students who might need it. Food Service Nutrition Director Janice Murray said the first year of the program, which runs entirely on donations and proceeds from a winter chili dinner, was a success.
“It’s been just a fabulous outpouring from the community,” Murray said. “I think a lot of people didn’t realize that our small community had that need.”
The program covers second helpings for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. Murray said those second helpings aren’t included in government funding the district receives.
Everybody Eats also pays for the meals and seconds for students who didn’t qualify for free and reduced lunch, often by a small margin, and may still be struggling. Murray said Everybody Eats also includes breakfasts and summer school lunches.
“No child should be hungry if we can help it,” Murray said.
In the 2018-19 school year, Everybody Eats helped 30 students who qualify for free and reduced lunch to get seconds in Cambridge cafeterias, Murray said. It also served about 10 additional students.
Student participation in Everybody Eats started higher than expected this school year, Murray said. The number of students using the program picked up in September where it left off last spring.
Murray hopes the steady growth continues. She’s looking toward multiple fundraisers a year, and expanding the food district’s breakfast program to offer snacks between first and second period, for students who aren’t hungry right away in the morning. The department is also experimenting with new recipes and getting student feedback.
Everybody Eats cost about $3,600 in 2018-19. The Feb. 14 chili fundraiser raised about $5,000 for the program. Everybody Eats also receives funding from Badger Bank, which donates proceeds from its Blue Jay Pride checking accounts.
“Even though we are a small community, (people) don’t see a lot of poverty we do have,” Murray said. “It happens in all communities, us included.”
Murray said the biggest challenge they’re facing now is connecting with students that could benefit from the program, but haven’t applied yet.
“I know there are other students that would benefit from it,” Murray said. The goal is to “make sure we’re not overlooking anybody.”
“(Kids) can’t control a lot of other things in their lives,” she continued, but “they’re going to get fed when they get here.”
Anyone who may benefit from the Everybody Eats program should contact Janice Murray directly, at (608) 423-9727 x1116.
People interested in donating can drop off payment at any Cambridge school office or at Badger Bank, 102 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.