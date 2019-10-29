WHITEWATER — And then the mission was accomplished.
There was a practice in July where members of the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team went to Whitewater to practice on the course it would be trying to punch its ticket to the WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Championships.
Three months later, the practice paid off as the Deerfield/Cambridge had three runners finish in the top five places to take first place with 57 points, earning the program’s first-ever sectional championship as a co-op team.
The goal of the summer practice was to try to close the gap on a Jefferson team that had the luxury of racing on the course twice in 2018 and once in 2017. Whether or not it made an impact is difficult to measure.
“It might have been one or two places,” said sophomore Zach Huffman, who completed the race in 17 minutes, 15.3 seconds to earn the first individual championship for the D/C team. “I wouldn’t say it’s much but it’s important to know how you set yourself up on your run and how hard you go out. Your decisions that you make based on your fatigue is important and being familiar with a course is important there.”
Huffman was joined in the top five by third-place finisher Jack Nikolay (17:27.2) and fifth-place finisher Austin Trewyn-Colvin (17:29.3).
Though two trips through a daunting hill in the middle of the course loomed for the runners, Trewyn-Colvin still got off to his customary fast start. Huffman said Trewyn-Colvin opened with a 5:10 mile pace to start.
Trewyn-Colvin has regularly been running hard to open races since he led the Deerfield/Cambridge boys in their race at Oshkosh in mid-September.
“We knew he had it in him because of track,” Nikolay said. “I would tell him before races that he should start out strong with Zach and me and see what happens from there. He does get off to good starts and that’s one of his very strong abilities. Sometimes he can fall a little bit, but that great start helps because we pace off of that and work with him as a front trio and it works really well.”
Deerfield/Cambridge coach Matt Polzin was especially cognizant of the fast start with those trips through the hills as he thought about the hills in the distance. But Trewyn-Colvin proved to have enough in the tank to hang on.
“We prefer them to be aggressive, but they had been to Whitewater and they knew they couldn’t be crazy right off the bat,” Polzin said. “I think all three of them were feeling good and went out like they normally would before eventually pulled away from everybody.”
On the girls side, Deerfield/Cambridge came in eighth place with 206 points. Sophomore Maggie Schmude had the fastest time with a race of 23:13.6. Senior Megan Bolger concluded her career in 36th place with a time of 23:28.5 and senior Olivia Williams closed out with a time of 23:57.1.
To lock up a state berth, Deerfield/Cambridge needed a strong showing from its No. 4 and No. 5 runners. Polzin was happy with the way Carter Brown pushed himself at the Capitol Conference meet in Poynette last week and Brown held up his end of the bargain once again in the sectional meet taking 26th place in a time of 18:41.9. Brown’s performance was more valuable as Navarro battled a cold to take 22nd place in a time of 18:35.6.
“Carter ran out of his mind. I think confidence at conference when everyone else was running poorly around him and he moved through the field,” Polzin said. “I talked to him last week to make sure he knew he was our No. 5 guy. He obviously felt good on Saturday, but a lot of it was confidence.”
Looking ahead to the race at state, which is scheduled to being at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, the Deerfield/Cambridge team is planning to enjoy the experience. They aren’t setting unreasonable expectations for themselves. In the 20 years of the Deerfield/Cambridge co-op, no team has finished better than 11th.
This could be the year that changes, but there’s no pressure in this group. They’ve already achieved their top goal.
“We want to get Top 10, but we were really focusing on sectionals,” Nikolay said. “It turned out amazing when we actually won.”
None of the top 7 for boys are seniors. So another trip might be on the horizon next year where expectations would certainly be higher.
“We’d like to run well, obviously and this could be the best year in school history for our team, but a lot of the guys were just happy to win sectionals,” Huffman said.
Deerfield/Cambridge will make its second WIAA State Meet appearance and first since 2015.
WIAA STATE MEET
The Division 2 boys race, featuring Deerfield/Cambridge, will be run at 1:45 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday.
WIAA DIVISION 2 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Boys
Team scores — 1, Deerfield/Cambridge, 57; 2, Jefferson, 86; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 86; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 86; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 112; 6, Beloit Turner, 163; 7, East Troy, 197; 8, Whitewater, 198; 9, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 239; 10, Lakeside Lutheran, 248; 11, Lake Mills, 308; 12, Racine St. Catherine’s, 334; 13, Walworth Big Foot, 359; 14, Delavan-Darien, 359.
Medalist — Zach Huffman, D/C, 17:15.3.
Deerfield/Cambridge — 1, Huffman, 17:15.3; 3, Nikolay, 17:27.2; 5, Trewyn-Colvin, 17:29.3; 22, Navarro, 18:35.6; 27, Brown, 18:41.9. Jefferson — 2, C. Drew, 17:19.8; 8, Sande, 17:41.3; 16, Marin, 18:20.2; 19, Phillips, 18:29.1; 28, S. Thorp, 18:42.7. Lakeside Lutheran — 7, Gresens, 17:32.6; 48, Jon Abel, 19:51.2; 54, Erlman, 20:01.7; 69, Nasett, 20:42.9; 80, Garcia, 21:44.4. Lake Mills — 35, Saylor, 19:21.1; 61, Laws, 20:12.5; 66, Legel, 20:30.7; 78, Giombetti, 21:34.8; 83, Popowski, 22:14.2. Whitewater — 10, Anello, 17:47.2; 42, Hammond, 19:35.2; 46, Zimdars, 19:43.6; 49, Rodriguez, 19:48.1; 59, Hofmann, 20:08.1.
Girls
Team scores — 1, Lake Mills, 28; 2, Jefferson, 66; 3, East Troy, 101; 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 113; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 131; 6, Lakeside Lutheran, 149; 7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 178; 8, Deerfield/Cambridge, 206; 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 221; 10, Beloit Turner, 228; 11, Whitewater, 336; 12, Clinton, 342.
Medalist — 1, Elle Erato, WCM, 20:08.8.
Lake Mills — 2, Dressel, 20:36.3; 3, Winslow, 20:53.8; 4, Fair, 21:00.2; 7, Willie, 21:37.3; 12, Pitta, 22:05.6. Jefferson — 6, Hottinger, 21:23.6; 10, Wichman, 21:55.2; 13, Kammer, 22:16.0; 18, Ramirez, 22:22.3; 19, Hollenberger, 22:23.7. Lakeside Lutheran — 9, Minning, 27, Hemling, 22:41.9; 29, Karas, 22:53.4; 40, Gresens, 23:44.4; 44, Cody, 23:57.2. Whitewater — 59, Bomber, 24:31.4; 64, Coburn, 24:55.0; 69, Tuesdale, 25:20.3; 72, Stillwagon, 25:40.6; 81, Walton, 27:05.1. Deerfield/Cambridge — 33, Schmude, 23:13.6; 36, Bolger, 23:28.5; 38, Williams, 23:36.7; 43, Thompson, 23:57.1; 57, Kornelsen, 24:26.8.
