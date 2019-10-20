A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
REGIONAL
Nov. 1-2: Addams Family Haunted House/Dance
The Cambridge Deerfield Players are hosting a haunted house and dance on Nov. 1 and 2, from 6-9 p.m at 213 South St. They're creating a family-friendly haunted house with an Addams Family theme.
CAMBRIDGE
Friday, Oct. 25 : Dunkin’ for Pumpkins
The 2019 Dunkin for Pumpkins will be Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Area Community Pool, 802 W. Water St. Kids can swim with floating pumpkins, dive for pumpkins and play other games. The annual event is hosted by The Cambridge Community Activities Program.
Oct. 26-27: Earth, Wood and Fire artist tour
The 20th anniversary of the Earth, Wood and Fire tour is Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Area artists open their studios for a self-guided driving tour.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Lions Club raffle
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is having its annual gun raffle to benefit the club and its programs. Tickets are $20 each, the winners will be drawn on Oct. 26 at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12. Tickets are available at Angels Among Us Thrift Shop, Lake Ripley Lanes, Mink Farm Tavern, J&T Bait Shanty, The Sports Page Bar and Grill and via email or social media.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Halloween Parade
The second-annual Halloween costume parade is Oct. 26 in downtown Cambridge. Kids and families of all ages can dress up in costumes, parade through Veterans Park at 100 E. Main St. and trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Participants should meet behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main St. at 9:45 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Halloween open house
The Cambridge Fire Department will have an open house at 271 W. Main St. on Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. during trick-or-treating. People can visit with firefighters, drink hot cocoa and collect treats.
Saturday, Nov. 2 : Cambridge arts and crafts fair
There will be an arts and crafts fair Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way.
DEERFIELD
Oct. 28-Nov. 1: Share the Warmth clothing drive
The Deerfield schools are having a clothing drive from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. People can drop off donations, which will go to the Deerfield Community Center Food Pantry, outside the Deerfield Elementary or Deerfield Middle-High School offices. They are collecting coats, hats, scarves, gloves, snow pants, socks and boots in all sizes. More information: (608) 764-5431.
