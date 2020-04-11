The Cambridge Tree Project’s annual spring sale has moved online

For photos and more information of the this year’s available flowering and ornamental trees, shade trees and shrubs send an email to info@cambridgetreeproject.org or visit the project’s website: www.CambridgeTreeProject.org or

Delivery and curbside pick-up are available. Quantities are limited so early ordering is encouraged.

Delivery in the Village of Cambridge is free. Delivery fees outside Cambridge:

• Rockdale, Christiana, Oakland, Deerfield: $10

• Lake Mills, Fort Atkinson, Edgerton, Waterloo, Marshall, Stoughton, Jefferson: $15

• Madison, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Monona, Cottage Grove, Oregon: $20

• All others: please email or call (608) 513-1977

Proceeds from the Cambridge Tree Project’s tree sales have gifted and established 1000 additional living trees in Cambridge since 2006.

