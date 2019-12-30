A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Jan. 2: Community Cafe
There will be a Community Cafe Jan. 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. This is a free meal for anyone in the community.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Fitness center grand re-opening
The Cambridge Community Fitness Center will hold a grand re-opening celebration on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Cambridge Community Activities Program is reopening the center after renovations, with extended hours and new rates.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Free discussion group
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. It’s a conversational group exchanging ideas and connecting.Sun., Jan. 5: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. The meet-up is meant to help professional and hobby artists alike develop their work and connect with other people in the art industry.
Sunday, Jan. 5: Railyard Fitness
Fort HealthCare is hosting its Railyard fitness course every Sunday in January, beginning Jan. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. People can exercise on an indoor obstacle course for free in January, working on their core strength, heart health, balance, flexibility and coordination.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Country Club Women’s Luncheon
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have a luncheon at the Sports Page Bar and Grill, at W9535 U.S. Highway 12, on Jan. 7. Cards begin at 10 a.m., with a lunch of pizza and salad at noon.
Friday, Jan. 10: CAP Sledding Party
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a parents night out on Jan. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms at 802 W. Water St. Kids in grades 4K-5 will be sledding if there is snow, and enjoying hot chocolate and a snack. People should pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Ice fishing
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting ice fishing from 10 a.m. to noon at Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Saturday, Jan 11: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. This is a free activity space for women to bring activities and spend time away from home.
