Two years after relocating to Cambridge, and amid staff additions and other growth, a company that specializes in installing building exteriors was named a finalist for a state award.
Amigo Construction, that had operated in Madison since 1992, moved in November 2017 into space on England Street that was a former longtime home of Rowe Pottery Works. A few months later, the company bought a second, adjacent building on England Street.
In September, Amigo Construction was nominated to receive the statewide MarketPlace Governor’s Award for outstanding large business.
It was one of 25 businesses nominated for the 2019 MarketPlace Governor’s Awards that recognize outstanding large, small and rising Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans. Nominations for the large business award were open to companies with 25 or more employees.
In the end, Amigo Construction was named a first runner up in the large business category.
The awards were presented by Gov. Tony Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), on Oct. 24 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Conference Center in Milwaukee.
Last week, key company leadership — vice president and part-owner Wensy Melendez, operations manager Jason Beauchamp, business development manager Kris Breunig, and project manager Alex Schmit – said they are continuing to add employees, to take on a greater project load and to envision the future.
Breunig, Beauchamp and Schmit have all been hired since April.
“The key players have been installed, we have our footing set. We are pretty fortunate to have a solid team. Now, we’re trying to grow the team out to support more work,” Schmit said.
“We’re evolving, bringing in new staff. I’m excited about it,” Breunig agreed.
Melendez is part-owner of Amigo Construction with his father, president and founder Odilon “Amigo” Melendez. Other family members are also involved in running the firm, particularly in managing its accounting office.
The company was founded by Odilon Melendez in 1992 as a residential painting company. It transitioned to installing cladding in the years after Wensy Melendez joined the business in 2004. In 2008, its named changed to Amigo Construction, and it narrowed its focus primarily to installing exterior cladding.
The company’s number of field workers is also on the rise.
Wensy Melendez said when Amigo Construction moved to Cambridge in 2017 it had about 15 field employees that travel to job sites; that has since risen to 22. “We do have a larger pool of subcontractors, as well, that we are counting on,” Melendez added.
The company is now looking into creating intern positions and is eyeing the potential additional of an additional project manager, an outside sales manager and a shop manager and may soon create other additional positions that could include CAD designers, CAD operators and estimators.
Wensy Melendez said business has “really ramped up,” this year.
“The number of bids that we get out on a weekly basis has probably quadrupled,” Melendez said. “We are hoping that we continue to grow.”
The company has plenty of building space to grow into.
Melendez said a portion of the England Street building that houses the company’s offices and shop is being used currently to store equipment and overstock materials. “If we have overstock from a job we are able to bring it in and house it here,” he said. The second building is also being mostly used for storage, with some space there rented out to others for storage.
As growth continues, the company is positioned to fully use its space, Beauchamp said. This fall, Amigo Construction began remaking the outside of both of its Cambridge buildings with products it uses on its jobs, as a way of showcasing its work.
“We have the real estate to grow. The sky is the limit, essentially,” Beauchamp said.
