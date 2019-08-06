The Cambridge Blues got a good taste of playoff baseball last summer when they qualified in Home Talent Night League and in Home Talent Sunday League play.
This year, the taste turned bitter as the Blues found themselves on the outside looking into the playoff picture.
Their Sunday League hopes were dashed when they opened play with a 1-6 start, but when they closed the season on a six-game winning streak which concluded with a 14-4 victory against top-seed Albion, questions of what might have been emerged.
If the Sunday League victories were the Blues going out with a bang, the Night League slate certainly ended with a whimper. Cambridge was dropped, 9-5, by Stoughton on Aug. 1. That meant the 6-6 tie in the eighth inning against Albion no longer had playoff implications and it was canceled ending in a tie.
Cambridge 14,
Albion 4
The Blues benefited from three unearned runs in the second inning and five more in the third inning as they cruised to a victory over Albion on Aug. 4.
Albion had clinched the top seed in the Southeast Section. The loss dropped the Tigers (13-3) into a tie with Stoughton and Jefferson. Albion won the tiebreakers and will host Evansville in the first round Aug. 11.
Jens Notstad was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the win. Chase Jarslberg was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Out of the ninth spot in the order, Bailey Furseth was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Brett Witkowski scored four runs and drove in a pair.
Sam Mickelson earned the win, struck out five batters and allowed four runs. Jared Horton polished off the Tigers in the eighth with two strikeouts in the final inning.
Stoughton 9,
Cambridge 5
Blake Britzke gave up nine hits and eight earned runs in four innings for the Blues in Night League action on Aug. 1.
Cambridge loaded the bases in the sixth inning trailing, 8-4, but had three-consecutive batters strike out to end the threat without plating a run.
Stoughton only had one extra-base hit, but got six hits from the heart of its order.
Yodarno Herdenez was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored out of the third spot in the order for the Merchants. He hit a two-run single off of Britzke in the fourth inning.
Irvin Medina was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases for Stoughton.
Offensively, Jarlsberg led with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate and two runs scored. Logan Koch hit a double and a single in four at-bats. He scored once and drove in three Blues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.