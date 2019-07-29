VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Centera

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Village Board

Monday Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Village Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

