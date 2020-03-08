CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, March 13
Cheese Tortellini Bake
Bread Stick/Butter
Spinach
Mandarin Oranges
Peach Crisp
MO – Cheese tortellini in marinara
NCS – SF Cookie
Salad option: Hummus Platter. Pitta wedges, hummus, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, green pepper strips, and carrot sticks. Meal items to be served with this: mandarin oranges, peach crisp.
Tuesday, March 17
Corned Beef
Cabbage/Carrots
Roasted Red Potatoes
Rye Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
St. Patty’s Cheese Cake Brownie
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – Fruit cocktail
Friday, March 20
Rustic Tomato Bean Soup
Dinner Roll/Butter
Broccoli
Banana
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Tomato Bean Soup
NCS – SF Cookie
Salad option: Pork Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned shredded pork, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: banana chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll/butter.
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. For a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. the Monday before.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
