Thursday, Feb. 27
Mini Corn Dogs or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pears
Friday, Feb. 28
Cheese Sticks w/ Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Peas & Carrots, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
Monday, March 2
Green Eggs & Ham or Turkey Sandwich, One Fish, Two Fish Goldfish
Tuesday, March 3
Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce or Ham Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears
Wednesday, March 4
Chicken Strips or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Steamed Carrots, Applesauce
Thursday, March 5
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Fiesta Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.