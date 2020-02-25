Thursday, Feb. 27

Mini Corn Dogs or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pears

Friday, Feb. 28

Cheese Sticks w/ Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Peas & Carrots, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices

Monday, March 2

Green Eggs & Ham or Turkey Sandwich, One Fish, Two Fish Goldfish

Tuesday, March 3

Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce or Ham Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears

Wednesday, March 4

Chicken Strips or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Steamed Carrots, Applesauce

Thursday, March 5

Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Fiesta Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples

