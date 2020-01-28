Sleeping quarters
Currently there are no sleeping areas available in the station. The EMS is renting an apartment in a building across the street to house its staff. The CVFD has no such option and depends entirely on response from remote locations by its members. Sleeping quarters would allow both agencies to staff in house now and in the future.
EMS members now run across a very busy HWY 12 on foot with no crosswalk or lighting when an emergency occurs and they are at the apartment.
Dangerous crowding in apparatus bays
In the apparatus bays of both the FD and EMS equipment and turnout gear are stored in areas alongside, in between, and behind apparatus. This is a very dangerous situation when those apparatus are leaving and returning from calls.
The apparatus get larger as they are replaced and the overcrowding get worse. The EMS bays barely accommodate the ambulances they now have. They are being replaced with two truck chassis based ambulances so as to meet the needs of the growing service. This will put the bays over capacity and will make daily checks and maintenance very difficult. They won’t even be able to remove a gurney from the back of the ambulance without opening an overhead door and pulling the ambulance out.
Patient linens are stored in cabinets located in the EMS apparatus bays and those cabinets are exposed to carcinogenic diesel exhaust particulate. The same is true for many other pieces of equipment and supplies. The station laundry area is here also and faces the same exposures.
There is no decontamination area for equipment post run.
After a run, equipment is often soiled and contaminated. This equipment is removed from the rigs and cleaned in the apparatus bays. This creates the potential for cross contamination and spreading contaminants onto the equipment, supplies, turnout gear and other vehicles in the apparatus bays. A contained wash down/ decontamination area is needed.
Currently personnel are donning their turnout gear and grabbing their personal equipment only inches from operating apparatus during the initial response for a call. This is a highly charged and extremely dangerous part of response under ideal conditions. The location and crowding only amplifies that now.
All the gear is hanging and constantly exposed to the carcinogens present in diesel exhaust particulate that is generated by the apparatus. The amount of particulate is greatest upon startup and is not controlled or vented in anyway. An exhaust management system is needed.
Slow response times and truck movement required to access specialty equipment
Due to crowding, much needed emergency equipment is stored in a detached garage and/or in an apparatus bay that is not directly accessible to towing apparatus. The FD rescue boat is stored in the garage. To get the boat to a scene in an emergency the brush truck must leave its bay, be backed across incoming responder traffic, and backed up to and attached to the boat trailer. In a brush fire or rescue situation requiring our UTV, Engine 17 must be brought around to the back of the station, backed up across incoming responder traffic, and attached to the UTV trailer. Both situations put responders in harm’s way and cost precious minutes in an emergency response.
Lack of work stations and executive privacy
Today’s operations and legal environment require documentation, preparation, and record retention. All that requires electronic work stations and the ability to perform the tasks in a setting that is conducive to accuracy and the privacy of those we serve. Currently, most of this work is done in one large meeting room or in a very cramped office. The FD alone has only 3 work areas to serve over 40 members. The situation for the EMS is very similar, and their documentation requirement is substantial.
Due to crowding and “thin” walls, every conversation held in the Fire Chief’s office or the EMS Director’s office can easily be heard by passersby. Also, personnel records are easily accessible to anybody that desires to search for them. There is currently no room for separate locked records storage.
If a small group meeting is required, all present must either squeeze into the chief’s office, take over the radio room, or attempt to hold it in the common room while the rest of the department carries on its business.
There is currently not enough seating or space to accommodate the entire fire department membership for training or conducting business in the single, large meeting room. Joint meetings between the FD and EMS have not been held for years due to space constraints. This results in the loss of valuable cooperative training or, at the very least, requiring the training to be held twice.
Lack of security, flow, and privacy for on duty personnel during public events
When the station is open to the public, such as the Firefighter’s Breakfast or annual Halloween Open House, on-duty personnel have no private area of the station to protect themselves or their belongings from intrusion or theft.
Dangerous two-way traffic during responses
During a typical emergency response arriving members are turning into the station using the same entrance that apparatus are leaving from. After those private vehicles make it into the station lot, EMS members must turn left across the path of leaving apparatus. Fire members turn around a blind corner to the rear of the station where those already on foot are crossing their path running into the station.
Public entrance to station is hidden and in the flow of primary engine response
When the general public arrives at the station to conduct business the front entrance is hidden on an inside corner. They typically park in the area to the right of the entryway and cross directly in front of apparatus bays. If they don’t park there, they tend to park in areas designated for EMS personnel and create flow problems in an emergency. All entrances to foot traffic at the station are poorly located for safe access by the general public. Most are poorly lit at best.
Not enough dedicated parking space to accommodate the private vehicles of the membership during meetings or emergency responses
This is pretty self-explanatory. The problems exist when the vehicles encroach on the already narrow lanes that are being used by larger and larger apparatus. Foot traffic is often in harm’s way.
Lack of secure storage
As the EMS has evolved into a mainly paramedic service, its needs for the secure storage of medications has greatly increased. The investment in limited/restricted access equipment and supplies has increased enough in both organizations to necessitate a secure, controlled storage area.
No station-wide paging system and no portable radio reception in the current building
Portable radios do not get reception in the existing building. If the base station radio is not set on the one channel out of the more than 10 typically used for responses, personnel from both agencies do not receive radio communications until the apparatus they are on physically leave the station. This eliminates the ability of ranking officers to escalate/deescalate the responses based on real time information provided by county level dispatch. The pagers members carry to receive the alert that an emergency is occurring have poor to no reception in the building and a wired intercom system that currently is in use in an attempt to alleviate that problem is spotty at best. A centrally designed system with radio boosters and station wide PA is required to function efficiently and effectively.
IT infrastructure is outdated and patched together
Computers and electronic devices have become the platform on which our data, information, and communication abilities are built. The infrastructure, however, does not accommodate this common reality. The amount and placement of outlets, data ports, and emergency powered circuits are all woefully inadequate.
Maintenance and repair facilities are insufficient
Emergency services, by their very nature, are hard on equipment, yet that equipment needs to be in service at all times. This reality requires the ability to maintain and repair the equipment. As the cost and sophistication of the apparatus and equipment used by both agencies has increased, the areas and parts required have grown as well. The membership is no longer able to effectively perform the maintenance and repair required with the space afforded by an 8’ workbench and a 26” rolling tool box.
No dedicated training props or area to use and store them
The amount of knowledge required by the FD and EMS to effectively perform their jobs is astonishing. The environments they work in and the situations they face are constantly changing. Technology and modern building techniques change almost daily. To stay current, firefighters and EMTs need to constantly update how they train. Today’s techniques may become tomorrow’s hazards. We accomplish this training in both the classroom and in built training environments. This too takes space.
No storm shelter
As the people of our territory receive severe weather alerts and seek shelter, our members are expected to be prepared to respond rapidly after the threat has passed and the damage remains. Our members require an area in the station built to increase their chances of surviving a direct hit to the station.
Dangerously crowded exercise area
As the leading cause of death in emergency services is cardiac arrest, exercise is a very important part of what we do. Currently the only exercise equipment our membership has access to on site is crowded into a storage/utility room. This crowding increases the chance of injury to both those exercising and those attempting to conduct the day to day operations of the departments.
Outdated fire protection system
There currently is no sprinkler system anywhere in the station and very few smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as the building was considered normally not occupied when it was built. As the work load of the organizations has increased so has the need for an updated system. Sprinkler systems have more than proven their effectiveness in protecting life and property and minimizing damage in the event of a fire. This protection is perhaps most important in the building that houses a fortune in equipment and the lives of those that operate it.
Extra room for expansion
Perhaps the most responsible use of the taxpayer’s money is making sure that this new station is designed for the future needs of the both departments as much as possible. This requires that areas can be repurposed when possible and that the entire facility is designed with an eye toward the possibility of future expansion. This simply means the building is designed to be added on to simply and affordably from the start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.