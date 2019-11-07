Deerfield High School students are taking center stage this weekend, with the run of their fall musical.
Students say this is the first time Deerfield has performed “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The musical tells the story of Tevye, a milkman, and his wife and five daughters as they navigate relationships, cultural expectations and traditions in a Russian village.
“Doing ‘High School Musical’ last year, that was extremely modern. So going from that to a lot older setting, and having to act completely differently is fun,” said cast member Lexi Bassett.
“It’s still fun to do even though it’s not modern,” added cast member Taylor Wild.
Students are looking forward to debuting the show Nov. 8-10.
“I feel like there’s been a lot of dedication put into it, and I’m proud of everybody,” said cast member Carson Galla. “I feel like it’s going to be great.”
“I like the thrill of opening night, stepping out and performing for the first time, that’s what really gets me excited,” said Bassett. “Showing off what we’ve worked so hard on.”
Students will perform “Fiddler on the Roof” on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at Deerfield Middle-High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Shows on Nov. 8 and 9 are at 7 p.m., with a Nov. 10 matinee at 1 p.m.
Upcoming: Mamma Mia
Cambridge High School will present its fall musical, “Mamma Mia,” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m., at 403 Blue Jay Way.
