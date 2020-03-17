“You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?"
In America today, we are a very divided nation. It is hard to get things accomplished and reach a common ground due to the constant fighting and general lack of knowledge by the average person. There is no cooperation between individuals or groups, and there is very little unity left. However, by learning to become effective citizens, we can come together to find a common ground, make smart and informed decisions, and lead better lives.
An effective citizen is one who is involved in their community, knowledgeable in local, state and federal government and politics, and honor those that fought for our country. Community involvement is very important to preserving unity and getting things done at the local level. Learning and understanding how the government works allows us to make informed decisions and have our voices heard. Honoring our veterans and all that we stand for as a nation is critical to preserving our heritage.
In order to energize America’s youth to engage as effective citizens, I would inform them of the importance of community involvement, and engage them at a young age to become involved in their community. Kids should be informed that local organizations and events that they may be involved in would not be able to happen without the help of their community members. To engage the youth in becoming involved in their community, I would make a mandatory volunteering program for students in order to graduate high school. Students must accumulate a certain amount of hours throughout middle and high school in order to promote community involvement. If we were to promote kids to volunteer at a young age, they are more likely to want to engage as adults in whatever community they live in, therefore becoming effective citizens.
It is important for the citizens of tomorrow to become knowledgeable about politics, and understand the inner workings of our government in order to be effective citizens. If there is injustice within our system, they are able to make their voices heard and address it. The best way to make your voice heard within our system is by voting. One way to promote the importance of voting is to lower the voting age to 16. Most 16-year-olds are already involved and interested in politics from listening to the news, conversing with their parents, or by checking social media. Being able to vote for who they would like office to represent them would be a great way to engage the youth in our government.
The importance of preserving our heritage is an idea that must be promoted to the youth. To ensure that they will become effective citizens, we must teach them about our history and how grateful we should be for all that we have in America. We also must show the citizens of tomorrow how important patriotism is by involving them in local Memorial and Veterans Day services held in their communities, teach them the symbolism of the American flag, and meeting with veterans within their own community to learn about how they sacrificed for us all. Our country would not be what it is today without our veterans, and honoring those who fought for our liberty, happiness, and prosperity is a value that should be instilled in the youth and upheld forever.
