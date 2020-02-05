Thurs., Feb. 6

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Lunch

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Strawberry Cup

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Fri., Feb. 7

Breakfast

Confetti pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

Steamed Cauliflower

Mandarin Oranges

Rice Krispie Treat

  • Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Mon., Feb. 10

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk, Juice

Cereal Bar

Lunch

Hot Dog

French Fries

Mixed Fruit

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza

  • No meat

Tues., Feb. 11

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice, Milk

Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

Steamed Broccoli

Pears

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
  • No meat

Wed., Feb. 12

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Whole Grain Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Cheeseburger

Glazed Carrots

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza

Thurs., Feb. 13

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Juice, Milk

Lunch

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Brown Rice

Edamame

Apple Slices

Fresh Baked Cookie

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
  • No meat

