Thurs., Feb. 6
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Strawberry Cup
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Fri., Feb. 7
Breakfast
Confetti pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza
Steamed Cauliflower
Mandarin Oranges
Rice Krispie Treat
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Mon., Feb. 10
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Cereal Bar
Lunch
Hot Dog
French Fries
Mixed Fruit
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
Tues., Feb. 11
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice, Milk
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Loaded Baked Potato
Steamed Broccoli
Pears
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
Wed., Feb. 12
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Whole Grain Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Cheeseburger
Glazed Carrots
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
Thurs., Feb. 13
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Brown Rice
Edamame
Apple Slices
Fresh Baked Cookie
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.