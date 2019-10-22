A family that has for decades been considering developing its farm on Deerfield’s southeast side has shared a more detailed vision with the village’s Plan Commission.
At a commission meeting on Oct. 21, siblings Sanjay Olson and Sonja Olson, representing their parents, landowners Walter and Irene Olson, said their “high-level concept plan,” includes commercial/manufacturing, office and possibly estate-sized home lots on 300-400 acres south of London Road and east of State Highway 73.
The Olson have named the commercial-manufacturing portion along the highway Woods Edge Commercial Park.
They presented what they stressed is a purely conceptual map – the commission was not asked to take any action. It includes about 22 acres fronting on State Highway 73 that they envision being developed for highway business or manufacturing use, with a possible office site on a wooded hillside at the back of the property. The 22 acres also has an existing pond.
To the east and north of the proposed Woods Edge Commercial Park they currently own more than 300 acres of wetland, woods and farmland.
The map shows a road – Wood Edge Road – that now dead-ends at a car dealership that fronts on Highway 73. The car dealership lot was once owned by the Olsons; they sold it off a few years ago.
The plan envisions Wood Edge Road being extended eastward and then curving to the north, ultimately crossing London Road and connecting into an existing village neighborhood at Meadow Trace. The Olsons envision residential lots, possibly estate-sized, along the wooded, picturesque winding road. They said it’s too early to say how many lots there might be.
The family said the plans, which were first conceptualized by their father more than 20 years ago, are coming up again as other business momentum appears to be building in Deerfield. The village recently closed an industrial park tax incremental finance (TIF) district and has begun investing those funds and funds from another still-active downtown TIF district.
“We have had some interest now, people nosing it out and getting a feel for it,” Sanjay Olson said. “I think seeing some of what you guys are dolng in the village itself has made a difference…there is change going on here.”
The Woods Edge Commercial Park, including the car dealership, is in the village’s TIF District #5 that was created in 2008, Village Administrator Liz McCredie said. The Olsons’ remaining acreage is not in a TIF.
The Olsons said they have received recent inquiries from small businesses and at least one large company, interested in Woods Edge. They said they’ve had no commitments. They said the highway site would be ideal for a variety of uses, including a manufacturing enterprise that would bring its offices to Deerfield.
Access to I-94 and to I-39 to and from Deerfield is ideal, they said.
“If you run across an Epic, feel free to call us,” Sona Olson said.
Sanjay Olson said the Oct. 21 visit was to ensure, going forward, that the family’s vision fits with the village’s long-term goals.
“We want to make sure we’re hitting the mark, in terms of what the village would like to see,” Sanjay Olson said.
The Olsons said their priorities includesustainable management of drainage in the wetland portions of the property. They said they can see setting aside some portions as conservation land, especially where the property approaches the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Commission members said whatever is ultimately developed near the highway, they would like to look nice as the gateway into the village.
“It would be nice to have some really nice facades,” commission member Jeff Quamme said.
The Olsons said the commission’s feedback was valuable.
“As we hear from people who are interested, we’ll be back,” Sona Olson said.
Downtown housing TIF grant
In other matters, the commission recommended to the Deerfield Village Board that Deerfield Rentals, LLC, receive a $53,000 downtown TIF grant to rehab an apartment building at 2 S. Main St.
Teresa Pelletier and Joe Howard, who opened Deerfield Coffeehouse earlier this year at 50 N. Main St., also own Deerfield Rentals, LLC.
“These updates will improve curb appeal and safety of the buildings, providing much-improved options for Deerfield residents,” a grant application said. “The building is well-known in the community for having a poor exterior appearance, and this project will help address that.”
“Improving housing options downtown brings more life to Main Street, which benefits businesses, other downtown residents and the overall sense of the community,” the application continued.
Deerfield Rentals LLC said in its grant application it expects to invest about $150,000 of its own funds for a total project cost of about $203,000.
Deerfield Rentals also has a vision for rehabbing an apartment building it owns at 8-10 N. Main St. Its initial TIF grant request to the village in September included both of the properties in one application. They have since been split in two applications. Pelletier said they expect to bring a separate TIF grant application for 8-10 N. Main St. to the Plan Commission in November.
