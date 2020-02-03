Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, near Cambridge, will be the site of the 2020 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.
The annual event, sponsored by the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee, has been held each year since 1979 at farms around the county. It typically draws up to 4,000 visitors.
The 2020 Breakfast is Saturday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hinchley farm located at 2844 State Hwy. 73.
“We are so honored to be able to host this event at our dairy farm,” farm owners Duane and Tina Hinchley in an email. “We are very excited to bring visitors, not only to our farm, but also to our communities of Cambridge and Deerfield.”
In addition to a breakfast of cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk & coffee, there will be family-friendly activities including live music, a kiddie tractor pull, an expo area with dairy information and food samples, horse-drawn wagon rides, lawn games like bean bags, a machinery display, face painting and a chance to meet the Dane County Fairest of the Fair and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
The emcee for the day will be Pam Jahnke, host of the Mid-West Farm Report.
Tickets will only be available at the gate, cash and check only. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, $4 for children ages 3-11, and free for children ages 2 and younger.
Hinchley's has hosted the Breakfast once before, in 2009.
Breakfast proceeds fund scholarships and other dairy promotion activities throughout Dane County.
More information: (920) 979-7611
