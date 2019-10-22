For all the struggles we’ve had in our rural area filling Main Street storefronts, at least we don’t have this: a sprawling, emptying megamall where people are now invited to walk their dogs.
If you grew up in the suburbs before the age of internet shopping, you remember the megamall at its heyday. The center-court fountains. The escalators.
You went there if you needed to buy a pair of acid-washed jeans. Or a big-shouldered sequined polyester dress for Homecoming.
Anchored by three or four major department stores, they were interconnected by scores of smaller shops that largely catered to teens.
On Saturday nights, you went there for an oversized cinnamon roll and boy watching. You told your mother your main purpose for borrowing the car was to buy a homecoming dress at the mall. She knew better. She knew about the boys. She handed over the keys anyway.
Today, some of those malls are so strapped financially that it’s come to this: letting people walk their dogs down the once-vital corridors.
A national news story this week told of one mall that thought inviting dog walkers in might be a good idea. They didn’t anticipate that hundreds of dogs and their owners would descend at once, not all of them responsible pet owners. The idea rapidly fizzled and the invitation was rescinded after other shoppers complained of hair and…odors.
Perhaps the saddest reality of that story was the mall owner’s response to what was likely an uncomfortable question posed by a probing reporter. Did it make a difference to the mall’s bottom line? Yes, a few of the dog walkers ventured into a store and bought something. A few. Not enough.
Now, we love our dogs out here in rural Wisconsin. They are part of our families. And there are establishments – mostly restaurants and bars – that let them in.
But none around here, at least that I have ever heard, have extended the invitation in a desperate effort to sell a few more meals or drinks in order to stay afloat financially. It’s simply a lifestyle thing, rural hospitality.
Sure, bring your dog. Sit on the patio. Recover together from a long walk down the state trail. Enjoy the view. It’s pretty out here.
I don’t think we’ve seen the bottoming out, yet, of the suburban shopping mall. That situation may only get sadder if mall property owners can't make the transition from being a retail hub to being a service hub.
Some malls are beginning to explore that, with their spaces remade for hotels, restaurants, athletic clubs and rethought as future public transportation hubs for buses and commuter trains. That potential transition is just starting.
Rural Main Street is at a different place.
I think we have seen its bottoming out.
I have felt lately an energy that hasn’t been here in a generation.
For the first time in decades, there’s potential.
Nationally and regionally, all the news points to niche rural shopping districts like our historic Main Streets as being where small retailers want to locate. They love the ambiance. They love the buildings that have been waiting to be breathed back to life. They want to live here. They love that in their off hours they can walk their dog down the state trail.
Small-town niche retailers, it’s said, are the brick and mortar stores that will survive the internet shopping era. They’re the destination shopping experiences that urban residents will drive out for.
Small towns have an especially attractive future if they can offer higher density housing downtown for young professionals and retirees. Those groups want to live within walking distance of small coffeeshops, independent retailers and cafes and to be within biking distance of open spaces.
Here’s hoping our Main Street retailers never have to open their doors to dog walkers just to make a desperate buck. Here’s hoping the only reason they do that is because they’re being hospitable. Welcoming in people who come here with their pooches, because they too recognize the renewed possibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.