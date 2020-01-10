At a special meeting on Jan. 8, the Cambridge School Board essentially settled on the wording of an April performing arts center referendum.
The School Board will formally vote on Monday, Jan. 13 to set the referendum, based on December recommendation from a task force that spent months studying the arts center idea, and subsequent board contemplation.
In a two-hour-long conversation on Jan. 8, the board informally concurred on all but a few final details of two referendum questions.
School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said the goal was to head into Monday night with as much prior consensus as possible.
“It sets up our conversation for a Monday night vote,” Smithback-Travis said.
The state-imposed deadline for setting an April 7 referendum is Jan. 28.
The first referendum question is expected to seek $9.9 million to construct a 498-seat auditorium on the north side of Cambridge High School. The board concurred at the Jan. 8 meeting that putting the arts center on the high school’s north wall is the best option.
Proposed to be included in the $9.9 million cost are a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Initial designs also add a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind an existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings. The space is envisioned to be used by teachers and students for concerts, plays and other activities that have a direct tie to school curriculum, and would be available to outside groups that would likely be required to pay a rental fee.
Some features, including an orchestra pit and a full fly, were eliminated when the task force in November scaled back, from $14 million to $9.9 million, the cost of the first referendum question. The cost reduction followed a survey that revealed community concerns about the overall price tag.
The first question’s impact on local taxes will sunset at some point in the future.
The second question is expected to propose exceeding the state revenue cap on a reoccurring annual basis for the life of the performing arts center, to cover operations in perpetuity.
Operations costs are expected to include heating and cooling the space, custodial time, maintenance and replacement of technical equipment and hiring a director who could be part-time or full-time.
The final dollar amount of the second question will be settled at the Jan. 13 meeting. The board said it will largely depend on whether it includes a full or part-time director’s salary; the pros and cons of both were debated Jan. 8.
The board said it’s committed to the total annual tax impact of both questions not exceeding $80 per $100,0000 of a property’s owner’s assessed value.
With a full-time director, the annual impact could push right up to $80 for $100,000, board members said. With a part-time director the total impact might be a few dollars less, likely around $76 per $100,000, they said.
The board also debated but ultimately dismissed the idea of setting the referendum at $9.65 million. That scenario would have included the expectation that $250,000 would be privately fund-raised with the help of community arts groups, to cover the total $9.9 million cost.
Board members, in the end, said they’d prefer full transparency, making it clear to taxpayers that $9.9 million is the minimum construction cost that must be covered. Any funds privately raised beyond that, they said, could be applied to additional features and upgrades.
“I have no interest in the lower number,” Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said.
Eddie Pahuski and Peg Sullivan, who co-chaired the performing arts center task force, attended the Jan. 8 meeting.
Pahuski said the lower number might appeal to some voters, and said that could make a difference in the referendum’s passage or failure.
“I really feel this is going to be close,” Pahuski said. “We want this to pass.”
Sullivan agreed, however, that $9.9 million is the best number.
“I just think ($9.65 million) would be misleading,” to taxpayers, Sullivan said.
School Board member Michael Huffman suggested that one feature expected to be fund-raised for – an orchestra pit – be included in the arts center’s design, so it can be easily incorporated if the money for it materializes. The orchestra pit has been estimated to cost $350,000.
The board also briefly weighed whether to hold off on a referendum until November 2020, partly in response to community concerns about the overall cost, but ultimately said they are prepared to go forward with an April vote.
Costs will only continue to rise, with a delay ultimately making the same project more expensive, board members said.
Board members acknowledged the challenge, over less than three months, of communicating a pro-referendum message that counters community concerns.
“We know how people are thinking, we have seen the survey results,” Board member Sean Marren said. “We know that there is a lift here, there are some hurdles to get over.”
“I don’t think it’s a slam dunk,” Huffman said.
“It’s not a light lift,” Smithback-Travis agreed, but said she believes April “is the right time to put it in front of taxpayers.”
“Is there any downside to taking something to referendum and not having it pass?” Reed Jenkins questioned.
“Yes,” Smithback-Travis responded.
“Once it doesn’t pass it makes it harder to come back and pass,” a repeat referendum, Smithback-Travis said, although she noted this has been done successfully in the past, including with the pool at Cambridge Elementary School.
When a referendum is delayed and then comes up again, it might also spur among voters “the perception that if it wasn’t okay then, why is it okay now?” she said.
“I would agree,” said Andy Lyons of Eppstein Uhen Architects, the district’s consultant on the project, who attended the Jan. 8 meeting. “Any time you go to referendum and lose I think the school district, and the school board to be completely honest, loses a little bit of trust in the eyes of the community. That’s something to consider, certainly.”
Board members said contributing to favorable April timing is a combination of the school district’s strong financial position with low debt and a low mill rate compared to other school districts in the region, and low interest rates.
Technology question
The board also discussed at length but ultimately decided against adding a third question to the April ballot to cover non-performing arts center-related costs for district-wide technology upgrades.
Those could include purchasing more student Chromebooks, replacing aging teacher laptops, replacing a computer server and replacing aging smartboards with new smart television sets.
Other options, including dipping into surplus district funds or taking out a state trust fund loan, appear viable enough that adding a technology question to the April 7 referendum isn’t necessary, the board ultimately said.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said leaving a technology question out keeps the April referendum squarely focused on the performing arts center.
“Adding a lot of things that are unrelated to that might not be a good idea,” Nikolay said.
The board also discussed the pros and cons of staggering technology purchases or making periodic major upgrades, such as replacing all teacher laptops at once.
