Thursday, Oct. 10

1.Soft Taco, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Fall Harvest Pasta

Friday, Oct. 11

1.Dutch Waffle w/Fruit Toppings, Carrots

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Chicken Patty

Monday, Oct. 14

1.Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Italian Sub, Pasta Salad

Tuesday, Oct. 15

1.Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Applesauce

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Caesar Chicken Salad, Roll

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1.Hot Dog, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Broc. Cheddar Soup

Thursday, Oct. 17

1.French Toast, Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips

