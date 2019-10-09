Thursday, Oct. 10
1.Soft Taco, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Fall Harvest Pasta
Friday, Oct. 11
1.Dutch Waffle w/Fruit Toppings, Carrots
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Chicken Patty
Monday, Oct. 14
1.Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Italian Sub, Pasta Salad
Tuesday, Oct. 15
1.Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Applesauce
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Caesar Chicken Salad, Roll
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1.Hot Dog, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Broc. Cheddar Soup
Thursday, Oct. 17
1.French Toast, Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips
