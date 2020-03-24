Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, in Cambridge, has postponed April auditions for its summer childrens show, Frozen Jr., due COVID-19 concerns. It will release news about rescheduled auditions in coming weeks.
First Wing Family Theater, in Deerfield, has also postponed its auditions for Twinderella that were set for March 26, 27 and 30. It will release more information in a few weeks about the status of its summer show.
