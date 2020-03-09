School administrators from Cambridge are visiting area municipalities and local groups, to spread information about the spring performing arts center referendum.
The Cambridge School District is asking taxpayers to fund $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center at Cambridge High School, and $150,000 annually to operate it.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay has already presented to the Cambridge Village Board, the Oakland Town Board, the Cambridge PTO and other groups.
The upcoming presentations will be:
- Cambridge School District: March 5 at 7 p.m., in the Cambridge Elementary School Little Theater, 802 W. Water Street
- CD Players Theater: March 9 at 6:30 p.m., at CD Players Headquarters, the Cambridge Historic School at 211 South Street
- Town of Christiana: March 10 at 7 p.m., at Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road
- Back the Pac: March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Historic School, 211 South Street
- Cambridge Library Board: March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley
- Village of Rockdale: March 16 at 6 p.m. Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton Street
- Cambridge School District: March 31 at 6:30 p.m. Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Street
- Cambridge School District: April 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cambridge High School library, 403 Blue Jay Way
