To help keep our communities and roadways as safe as possible, the The Town of Oakland Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Campaign” December 13 through New Year’s Day. During this period, officers will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours — not to stop or cite motorists – but to discourage dangerous driving behaviors.
Alcohol-related crashes remain a serious problem, accounting for about one-third of all traffic fatalities. In Wisconsin, 23 multi-jurisdictional OWI enforcement task forces operate throughout the year. To detect impaired drivers and get them off the roads, about 6,000 Wisconsin law enforcement officers are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement.
