Thurs., Feb. 20
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Cheese and Sausage Pizza
Garlicky Green Beans
Grapes
- Second choice: Corn Dog
Fri., Feb. 21
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice, Milk
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Baked Beans
Applesauce
- Second choice: Corn Dog
Mon., Feb. 24
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Cereal Bar
Lunch
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pineapple
- Second choice: Bosco Stick
- No meat
Tues., Feb. 25
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice, Milk
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Cheese OmeletNo meat
Mini Pancakes
Corn
Banana
- Second choice: Bosco Stick
- No meat
Wed., Feb. 26
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Whole Grain Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Cheeseburger
Nacho Doritos
Baked Apples
- Second choice: Bosco Stick
- No meat
Thurs., Feb. 27
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Spanish Rice
Black Beans
Peaches
- Second choice: Bosco Stick
- No meat
