Cambridge residents should be alert on Madison Street near Johnson Street, where the cement aprons over a culvert and drainage ditch leading into Koshkonong creek have washed out due to recent and likely past heavy rain.
Cambridge Public Works Superintendent Jeff Wright, at the site on Thursday, Oct. 3, said a local resident called the village after noticing a baseball-sized hole in a gutter on Madison Street, abutting one of the aprons, and noticed water was flowing down into it and out of sight.
At the same time, fast-running water from the drainage ditch was flowing through a hole in the retaining wall that supports the apron.
A public works crew removed a section of the gutter and found that the underside of the cement apron had been washed thin and that water was pooling under the apron rather than flowing into the culvert and continuing downstream.
“You don’t know what’s there until you actually pull it apart,” Wright said.
The area under the apron was set to be backfilled with gravel on Oct. 3. The hole in the retaining wall will then be fixed and the cement gutter replaced, Wright said.
He said the gutter replacement work is expected to be happen Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 7 or 8. In the meantime, Wright said the area will be marked by cones and caution tape.
On the opposite side of Madison street, meanwhile, a section of gutter has also been removed and will be replaced. It had sunk and water was pooling there rather than flowing down into the drainage ditch and on to Koshkonong Creek, Wright said. There was also a hole in the retaining wall there that supports the cement apron.
He said the crew decided that “we’d better fix this while we’re fixing,” the first side.
The area under that gutter was also to be backfilled with gravel and marked with barriers and caution tape until the cement can be replaced, he said.
Wright said the stretch of Madison Street doesn’t have sidewalks, so there isn’t great concern that pedestrians will be impacted.
