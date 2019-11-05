The Deerfield Lions Club held their 6th annual Chili Fest community event at Fireman's Park in Deerfield on September 28th. The day was an overwhelming success with community members, family, and friends from all over Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois in attendance. The day included an 19 team chili cook-off, car and tractor show, live music, corn hole tournament, vendor market, 4-H bake sale, kids activities, raffles, craft beer sampling, and a wide array of concessions including plenty of chili!
We would like to thank all of the chili teams, chili team judges, car and tractor owners, market vendors, Deerfield Farmers Market, and all those who attended on this beautiful fall day! We would also like to thank the numerous area Lions Club members in attendance!
The event was made possible by the hard work of the Chili Fest committee along with the many members of the Deerfield Lions Club and their spouses. A special thank you to all of our volunteers including several members of the Deerfield Leo’s Club, Deerfield Boy Scout Troop 88, DHS Spirit Squad, Deerfield Wresting, Deerfield Art Club, face painter Jenny Dunlop, and balloon twister Linda Graf.
In addition, many local sponsors generously donated to allow the committee to put together a generous prize raffle and a great day of live music including the Mark Croft Band, Bannedwagon, and Angels & Outlaws.
Special thanks to the winning chili teams who donated their winnings back to the Deerfield Lions.
The Lion’s share of the money raised by the Deerfield Lions stays within the greater Deerfield Community through donations to local groups and organizations.
We look forward to bringing the community together again on September 26, 2020 for Chili Fest 2020!
-The Deerfield Lions Club
