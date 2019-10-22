Per recommendations from the State of Wisconsin – Department of Natural Resources and our auditors, Baker Tilly, the Cambridge Water/Sewer/Stormwater Committee and the Cambridge Village Board explored options for a sewer rate increase. The final decision was a 5% increase in the sewer rates for the Village of Cambridge effective October 1, 2019. This increase will help to put the sewer utility in compliance with the State of Wisconsin’s Clean Water Fund, and fund costs incurred by the sewer utility. The increase will be implemented on usage during October of 2019, which will show on the November utility bills. By having small regular increases, we will be able to fully fund our utility without having to implement larger sporadic increases.
Latest News
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: SPPD issues green alert for missing Sun Prairie veteran
- Norskies cap off perfect regular season with historic win
- Alleged Waterloo drug pair could face years in prison, steep fines
- Warrior football falls to DeForest in Badger North showdown
- Roelke's fondness for DeForest football was undeniable
- McFarland chooses changes to alcohol ordinance
- Home invasion reported in Westport
- Saying good-bye...And saying hello, Ashley
- Halloween costumes, parades banned in MG schools
- Meeks preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s next after cancelling Halloween? (3)
- McFarland State Bank to merge with Oregon Community Bank (1)
- Triathlon to support Maunesha clean-up efforts (1)
- Activities at Campus remind of Centennial (1)
- Obituary: Kim L. Hoeppner (1)
- From The Star's Mailbag: Support end of life options (1)
- Tribune Profile: Chad Beery: An unusual transition from computers to dumpsters and portable toilets (1)
- New librarian busy planning adult programs (1)
- Lady Blue Devils earn Capitol split (1)
- Warrior football falls to DeForest in Badger North showdown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.