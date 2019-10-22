Per recommendations from the State of Wisconsin – Department of Natural Resources and our auditors, Baker Tilly, the Cambridge Water/Sewer/Stormwater Committee and the Cambridge Village Board explored options for a sewer rate increase.  The final decision was a 5% increase in the sewer rates for the Village of Cambridge effective October 1, 2019. This increase will help to put the sewer utility in compliance with the State of Wisconsin’s Clean Water Fund, and fund costs incurred by the sewer utility. The increase will be implemented on usage during October of 2019, which will show on the November utility bills.  By having small regular increases, we will be able to fully fund our utility without having to implement larger sporadic increases. 

