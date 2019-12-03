The Deerfield School District is considering changes to its weapons rules, including prohibting concealed carry on school property, as part of an ongoing, broad policy overhaul.
The policy update process began last year, and has been led by Neola, an Ohio law firm specializing in school policy. It is expected to continue through February, before returning to Neola for another round of review.
“Last year we had… said we are going to do a whole revamp of our policies,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. “Many of the policies were very, very general, they were from the late seventies, early 80s.”
Jensen said the changes are incorporating new language suggested by Neola and using updated existing district language.
In addition to reassessing its weapons policy, the process also has the School Board taking a fresh look at things like hiring and firing and the review of the superintendent’s job performance.
The school district’s general stance on weapons isn’t expected to change — weapons are still expected to be forbidden on district property, including in vehicles and in parking areas, at all times.
However, Jensen said the school district is proposing replacing its existing blanket weapons policy that now covers everyone with four, more-narrowly focused seperate policies for students, parents, visitors to campus, and staff.
The biggest proposed change has to do with allowing people to carry firearms on school grounds with a concealed carry permit.
Jensen said the school district is considering language that expressly prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm on school property at any time, regardless of whether they have a valid concealed carry permit. Officials said they believe under current school district policy, which predates the 2011 concealed carry law in Wisconsin, concealed carry has never been allowed. Going forward, however, officials said they want to ensure that everyone is clear on that prohibition.
“There are people in this community who are concealed carry permit holders…who, I don’t think understand, in those very general terms, that they cannot (carry) on school grounds,” Jensen said.
The policy update would also close a loophole that now allows the superintendent to grant individuals approval to bring weapons on campus. Jensen said she believes such case-by-case judgement calls shouldn’t be allowed.
“We would not have kids do that here. Can you imagine the misinformation that would come out because a kid brought a handgun or any kind of dangerous weapon like that? It takes one kid in this day and age of social media that has it all wrong, and we’re sitting like Waukesha High School today,” Jensen said, referring to an incident Dec. 2 in that school district, involving a police officer shooting an armed student.
There are some instances where weapons would be allowed on school grounds under the updated policy, including when used as props, starter guns for races, and for presentations. Jensen added that administrators would take certain situations into consideration, case-by-case.
Jensen said Deerfield schools have “never been a zero tolerance...We’ll just use common sense.”
