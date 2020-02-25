The Deerfield Academic Decathlon team is headed to the state competition in March, for the second year in a row.
The Academic Decathlon team competed in the regional competition on Jan. 10 at UW-Whitewater, where they qualified for the state competition.
DHS students Kade Kammann, Geoffery Saemann, Kaleb Rigoli, Emma Rick, Maria Howard, William Nichols, Mackenzie Hunt, Alexander Graves, Matthew Peterson, Malayah Navarro, Eli Martin and Lindsay Moen attended the contest.
Students took tests in literature, science, math, music, art, economics and social science, and gave an interview and speech.
Deerfield placed fifth out of ten teams competing at regionals. Maria Howard finished in third place on the math test, and Geoffrey Saemann had the highest individual score on the Deerfield team.
Club advisor Gerald Wichlacz said he was thrilled for the team’s success.
“I am extremely proud of our team and greatly appreciate the time, effort and sacrifices they have made to get them this far,” Wichlacz wrote in an email.
“Getting to state is a remarkable achievement. The competition is extremely tough,” he continued.
Deerfield High School is one of twenty schools to qualify for the state competition, which is March 12 and 13 at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
This is the second year in a row, and third time in four years, that Deerfield has qualified.
“Our team members started last April and have studied and worked hard to make it to state,” Wichlacz said. “We had students motivating and encouraging each other... ‘We are going to state this year’ was an often-mentioned phrase.”
The state competition conflicts with a DHS music trip to Tornonto, Wichlacs said. Not all students that competed in regionals will compete at state, and new students are taking on the challenge.
The DHS state academic decathlon team will be Braiden Wavra, Kaleb Regoli, Maria Howard, Emma Rick, Matthew Peterson, Geoffrey Saemann, Brandon Her, Mackenzie Enright and Hope Enger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.