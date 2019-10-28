The Cambridge Village Board has given a green light to a third apartment building at The Vineyards at Cambridge.
The Village Board voted unanimously on Oct. 22, with Kris Breunig absent, to accept a site plan for a two-story, 28-unit building that is slightly larger and similar in design to the first two buildings. The site plan was recently recommended for approval by the village’s Plan Commission.
Developer Bill Ranguette was joined at the meeting by Paul Nooyin, of general contractor PlanRight General Construction of Sun Prairie, that constructed the first two buildings, and by co-developer Frank Peregrine.
The first two buildings, both now almost fully occupied, have 22 units and 20 units, Nooyin said. He said the new building at Kenseth Way and Vineyard Drive will be slightly longer but otherwise will otherwise will have a similar look and will have similar amounts of underground and surface parking. It will also, like the other buildings, offer a mix of one and two bedroom and one-bedroom efficiency apartments.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said she appreciated that the plans “maintain the consistency,” of the apartment buildings given their proximity to a higher-end single-family neighborhood.
“That is the level of apartment building that is expected for the types of houses that are in the subdivision,” Hollenbeck said. “They are beautiful apartment buildings.”
Bike connector grant
In other matters, the Village Board voted unanimously to sign an agreement with Dane County Parks in which the village agrees to be the fiscal agent for a $209,000 county grant to help fund a connector bike route from Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. Signing the agreement doesn’t commit the village to actually contributing any funds.
The route covered by the county Parc & Ride grant is planned to run from the north side of U.S. Highway 18, near England Street and then westward alongside U.S. 12-18 to Kenseth Way, which is the entrance to The Vineyards at Cambridge development. South of that there is already a path, built with the help of a previous county grant, that stretches from U.S. 18 to CamRock County Park.
From U.S. 18 the new route would connect to a 1-mile existing off-road public loop already put into place by the developers of The Vineyards at Cambridge. Beyond The Vineyards, it would keep running northward through 54 acres owned by the Cambridge Foundation, ending at State Farm Road about a half-mile east of Prairie Drive.
North of that, for now, bicyclist would have to follow an on-road route, either for about 1.5 miles via Prairie Drive or for about 2.5 miles via State Highway 134, to reach the existing state trail.
The ad-hoc committee hopes to eventually build an entirely off-road route from Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail but are focusing for now on getting the route completed up to State Farm Road; the county grant application was limited to that portion.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the Parc & Ride grant in February as a matching grant, meaning the ad hoc committee needs to come up with another $209,000. That would cover the entire anticipated $419,000 cost of building the route up to State Farm Road.
Ad-hoc committee members told the Village Board on Oct. 22 that they are looking at a variety of other sources for that grant match, including recently talking with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about applying for a state stewardship grant.
With the village’s Oct. 22 vote, the county will now earmark the $209,000 as designated funds that can’t be spent on other projects. The local ad hoc committee has another four years to raise its match.
On Oct. 22, the Cambridge Village Board put off a request from the ad-hoc committee for $5,000 in seed money that would help it get rolling on design and other preliminary work. Board members asked committee members to come back at a subsequent meeting, when the village will have a better sense of whether there are any surplus funds remaining in its 2019 budget that could be given.
Hollenbeck encouraged the ad-hoc committee to reach out to other municipalities, as well, for grant matches.
Ad-hoc committee members, that include former Village President Steve Struss and Dane County Board Supervisor Bob Salov, said they voted at a recent committee meeting to raise $25,000 privately in the next six months. Jefferson County has also said it will give $5,000, Salov said.
Struss said the ad hoc committee has been working hard on sourcing possible grant matches.
“We haven’t been sitting on our heels,” Struss said.
Struss noted that a connector route is part of the village’s comprehensive plan for development approved in 2005. Struss called the trail an “important,” potential ecreational and economic development tool for Cambridge. “I think it has a lot of benefits, and that’s why we’re working to do this,” Struss said.
Dane County Parks Planner Sarah Rigelman, who joined Struss and Salov at the Oct. 22 Cambridge Village Board meeting, called the envisioned route “a really important trail connection for a lot of reasons.”
“There are so many benefits to the community in this,” Hollenbeck agreed.
Chamber update
The Village Board also heard from Cambridge Chamber of Commerce President Karen Anderson, who reported that only about $4,000 has been spent of the $10,000 the village gave the Chamber this year for economic development efforts.
She said part of that was spent on payroll for a part-time administrator and part on memberships to groups including the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau and Jefferson County Tourism Council, that it hopes to remain a part of in 2020.
Anderson said the Chamber has some ideas for how to use that remaining $6,000. Those, she said, include spending $1,000 to hire the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) to train local leaders on how to facilitate economic development.
“The Chamber has been talking about this with the village and amongst ourselves for at least the past two years,” Anderson said. “I have already talked with (MadREP President) Paul Jadin and he said whenever we’re ready, he’s ready.”
Anderson said the Chamber would like to spend the rest of the $6,000 for 2019 on the purchase and installation of welcome new signs coming into Cambridge, and on new banners for Cambridge’s community-wide Christmas weekend.
Because the village had designated that $5,000 be spent in 2019 on paying Chamber staff and $5,000 be spent on other initiatives, and the staffing amounted to much less than anticipated, the board said it needs to amend its contract with the Chamber to allow for some spending flexibility.
The board asked Anderson to come back in November with a written request for proposed spending through the end of the year.
“It would be addendum to the contract,” Hollenbeck said, adding, “I think everything you are proposing to spend that money on is reasonable. All of those things help the Village of Cambridge.”
