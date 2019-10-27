CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Nov. 1

Pulled Pork on a WW Bun

Creamy Coleslaw

Carrot Raisin Salad

NAS – steamed carrots

Tropical Fruit

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned diced chicken, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: WW bun, tropical fruit, vanilla pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Beef Pot Pie w/Biscuit Top

Creamed Spinach

Apple Juice

Strawberry Jell-o

MO – Veggie Pot Pie

NCS – SF Jell-o

Cake for Cambridge

Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned diced chicken, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: WW bun, tropical fruit, vanilla pudding

Friday, Nov. 8

Chicken Stew

WW Dinner Roll/Butter

Broccoli

Fruit Cocktail

Pumpkin Bar

MO – Veggie Stew

NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option: Cordon Bleu Salad. Mixed Greens topped with diced: chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, green peppers and tomatoes. Dressing: Ranch Meal items to be served with this: WW dinner roll, fruit cocktail, pumpkin bar

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

