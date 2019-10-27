CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Nov. 1
Pulled Pork on a WW Bun
Creamy Coleslaw
Carrot Raisin Salad
NAS – steamed carrots
Tropical Fruit
Vanilla Pudding
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned diced chicken, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: WW bun, tropical fruit, vanilla pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Beef Pot Pie w/Biscuit Top
Creamed Spinach
Apple Juice
Strawberry Jell-o
MO – Veggie Pot Pie
NCS – SF Jell-o
Cake for Cambridge
Friday, Nov. 8
Chicken Stew
WW Dinner Roll/Butter
Broccoli
Fruit Cocktail
Pumpkin Bar
MO – Veggie Stew
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option: Cordon Bleu Salad. Mixed Greens topped with diced: chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, green peppers and tomatoes. Dressing: Ranch Meal items to be served with this: WW dinner roll, fruit cocktail, pumpkin bar
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
