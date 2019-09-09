A fundraiser is planned for Cara Dempski on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. in her hometown of Elk Mound.
Dempski has worked as the regional sports editor of the Lake Mills Leader as well as other newspapers in southern and northern Wisconsin and is a 1996 graduate of Elk Mound High School.
She was covering a vehicle accident in December for the paper when she suffered a massive stroke and brain bleed. Dempski is continuing to undergo rehab.
The spaghetti dinner will be held at Elk Mound High School at 5 p.m.
All the funds from the dinner will go to Cara. Those interested in donating can go to www.gofundme.com/caradempski or make donations payable to Cara Dempski, 203 University St., Elk Mound, WI 54739.
