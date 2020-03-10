Thurs., March 12
Cheese Lasagna or Ham Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Corn, Strawberry Cup
Fri., March 13
French Bread Pizza w/ Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Corn, Peaches
Mon., March 16
Popcorn Chicken or Ham Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy Corn, Applesauce
Tues., March 17
Hamburger/Cheeseburger or Ham Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
Wed., March 18
Shamrock Chicken Nuggets or Turkey Sandwich, Emoji Fries, Corn, Pears
Thurs., March 19
Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
