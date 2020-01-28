CAMBRIDGE
-OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bishop Election Task Force
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship, Children Sing
10:15 a.m. Annual Meeting
11 a.m. Souper Bowl of Caring — Chili Dump
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s Office Hours
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
7 p.m. Worship Committee meeting
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Pastors Conference Meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th grade Confirmation
SUNDAY
7:30 a.m. Men’s breakfast
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship Coffee Hour
10 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
Meals on Wheels
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
WEDNESDAY
7:30 a.m. High School Breakfast
9 a.m. Ruth Circle, Pira Mueller, hostess
4 p.m. Outreach meeting
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation
6:30 p.m. Confirmation Mentor Night
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Community Cafe
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
Souper Bowl of Caring
10 a.m.Worship and Communion
11:15 a.m. Session
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship service
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m. Bible Class
4:30 p.m Choir Rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
6 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. No Regrets Men’s Conference
6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Fellowship at Nickelsburgs
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult and High School
10 a.m Worship
3 p.m. GriefShare Support Group
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
11:45 a.m. Retiree’s Potluck Lunch
3:25 p.m. Awana Club K-5th
6 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Community Cafe
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. Souper Bowl of Caring
MONDAY
5 p.m. 5th/6th Grade Confirmation
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Women’s Circles, Village Cafe, Cottage Grove
6 p.m. Seventh/Eighth-grade Confirmation
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, Cambridge
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTYLUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
SATURDAY
5 p.m. Worship w/Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship w/Communion
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Evangelism Committee
TUESDAY
6 p.m. Mission Endowment Committee
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bible Study
6:30 p.m. Bible Study in Deerfield
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Simplified service for the developmentally disabled
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship and the Lord’s Supper
10:15 a.m. Voter’s meeting
MONDAY
3 p.m. Bible Study in Jefferson
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Communion Service and Sunday School
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
