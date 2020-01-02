If you’re looking for a spark of creativity at the start of a new decade, look no further than a local artist networking group called Artists Entrepreneurs and Hippies.
Born out of social media, the networking group aims to help are artists make connections and grow professionally. The group has its second meeting on Jan. 5 at 217 W. Main St. at 11 a.m.
The first meeting on Dec. 1 was stellar.
Through casual conversation, artists found common ground in the media they used and how they sell their art. They discussed ways to support each other, and they learned about techniques and tools they’d never tried before. Sharing what they know, and reaching toward what they don’t.
It’s not difficult to get inspired in a room full of bubbly, big-picture creators, chatting away about new ideas.
After talking with experienced painters, muralists, open-air painters and hobbyists, I left with the urge to grab a brush and slather paint everywhere. I’m not a painter, but I found myself craving new types of creativity.
Whether you are an artist already established in your craft, or looking for a new hobby in 2020, this group is a great place to find energy and community.
The start of a new year is the perfect time to seek such inspiration.
Surrounding yourself with motivated, active people who push you to try new things, to strive for more, is the best New Year’s resolution I can think of.
