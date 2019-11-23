This month Glacial Drumlin 4-H has been busy. They were in the Deerfield schools homecoming parade on a float. Glacial Drumlin also started wreath sales. Some of the Cloverbuds attended the Cloverbuds fun day on Sunday Oct. 13. Glacial Drumlin 4-H also selected officers: Ria Howard got president, Wyatt Brattlie got vice president, Elena Amaro got secretary, Cash and Parker Howard got photographers, Meghan Saemann got sunshine officer, Kaleb Regoli got treasurer, Ellie Olson and Aiden Dumke got recreational officer and Indie Howard got reporter.
Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Glacial Drumlin 4-H Club October Report
- By Indie Howard
