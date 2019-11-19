Cambridge village residents no longer have to license their cats.
The Village Board on Nov. 12 voted unanimously, with Kathy Cunningham absent, to do away with cat licenses and fees beginning in 2020.
A cat license had cost $5, and the village only collected $50 in 2019. Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said it’s clear most cat owners have not been licensing their pets.
But she said the potential additional revenue is not worth the effort required to enforce such an ordinance. And she said administrative costs have already been amounting to more than what’s annually collected. “We are losing money by issuing cat licenses,” Hollenbeck said.
The board also on Nov. 12 approved a $5 increase in dog licenses in the village, up from $20 to $25 for dogs that are unspayed or unneutered. In 2020, a license for a spayed or neutered dog will be $20, up from $15. The $5 increase is all passed onto Dane County, which is increasing its fees, Hollenbeck said.
Bike trail design
In other matters, the Village Board voted to allow Town and Country Engineering to move ahead with preliminary design work for a connector bike path that would stretch from Cambridge northward toward the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Tom TeBeest, of Town and Country Engineering, said a bike path ad hoc committee that has already secured a $209,000 matching grant from Dane County, as well as some other contributions, hopes to apply for other funding. Having plans drawn up will help with that process, TeBeest said.
The village has agreed to be the fiscal agent for the project and recently committed to contributing $5,000.
TeBeest said Town and Country Engineering commits to only doing as much work as the committee has money in hand to fund.
Garbage and recycling transition
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said village property owners should have gotten a letter in the mail about the transition from Advanced Disposal to Badgerland Disposal, which will take place the last week of December.
Moen noted that Advanced Disposal is scheduled to make its last pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 26, and then there will be a 10-day stretch with no pick-up before Badgerland’s first pick-up on Monday, Jan. 6. Beginning in 2020, pick will be on Mondays, Moen said.
The annual per-household cost for garbage and recycling in Cambridge is rising in 2020, up from $85 to $100. Hollenbeck noted that the village still subsidizes the cost, which amounts in total to about $120 per household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.