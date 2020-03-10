The Cambridge Plan Commission has given a green light to rezoning 27 acres at the village’s western gateway, along U.S. Highway 12-18, for business use.
The March 9 vote was 4-1 with commission member Tara Michalski dissenting and members Cathy Cunningham and Jeanne Esquivel absent.
The commission’s recommendation now goes to the Cambridge Village Board, which is expected to discuss and possibly act on it at its March 10 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., in Cambridge.
The Plan Commission also voted on March 9, with Michalski dissenting, to allow three parcels on the site to be combined into one. That recommendation, too, needs final Village Board approval.
The site on the south side of the highway is now zoned mostly for agriculture use, with a small portion zoned for mixed use. The mixed use designation goes back to a broader rezoning of the area a few years ago when the Matt Kenseth museum, now the Cambridge Winery, was constructed on Kenseth Way on the north side of U.S. Highway 12-18.
The site before the Plan Commission on March 9 includes about seven acres of wetland that can’t be developed, leaving about 20 acres available for business use.
Village officials stressed that development of the property would require additional future approvals, including approval of site plans. Those processes would get into things like storm water, lighting levels and hours, setbacks and buffer zones.
“Today is just the zoning,” and combining of lots, Michalski said.
A public hearing prior to the commission’s vote drew a large audience, including residents of a neighborhood immediately to the south, who listed concerns that included reduced property values, storm water runoff and the width of the buffer zone between their homes and planned commercial buildings.
Todd Schultz, of Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, LLC, that owns the acreage and has a plan to put in streets, sewer and water lines and other infrastructure and then to sell the lots to other business developers, also spoke at length.
Addressing neighbors’ storm water concerns, Schultz predicted that “with today’s restrictions on storm water management and runoff, there will be less water coming off that site when I’m done.”
Schultz went on to brush aside neighbors’ concerns about home values saying he doesn’t believe the development “would have any impact,” on that.
Schultz told the commission he has been in discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to put a 4-way stoplight at the entrance to the development, near the intersection of State Highway 134. He said he has secured permission from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to move a drainage ditch away from the site entrance.
He said he decided to seek business highway zoning because “a majority of the property is on Highway 12-18.”
“There’s an appropriate type of business that should be on a major thoroughfare,” he said.
Development of the site has been in discussion for several years.
In early 2019, Schultz’s request for a pay-go tax incremental finance district, with up to $1.85 million sought in developer’s incentives from the village, was shot down by the Plan Commission. Schultz's vision then included apartments, which he said would not be allowed under business highway zoning and thus are no longer in the plans.
Residents of the adjacent neighborhood had expressed, previously, concerns about kids living in the apartments cutting through their properties to get to school.
As he has in the past, Schultz continued to say he has no specific vision for who he might ultimately sell lots to and what they might put there.
“All I can speak to today is what I have control over and what my intents are,” he said. “I am not building buildings, I have no specific buyers in mind.”
Schultz said, however, he expects fast-food franchisees would dismiss Cambridge as too small in population.
“This is a small community; there are only certain businesses that would want to locate here,” he said.
Nevertheless, he told the commission that “based on traffic counts for that section of highway, there’s a reasonable assumption that there are a lot of high-profile businesses that would want to locate in that area.”
Documents reviewed by the Plan Commission show that permitted uses under business highway zoning include vehicle and mobile home sales, automotive stores, gas stations, parking lots, hotels, car washes and restaurants.
Other things allowed with a conditional use permit, which would involve additional village approval, include a grocery store, marine sales and service, convenience stores, camps and offices and clinics.
Adjacent homeowners said some of the potentially allowed uses are a concern, especially if they compete with existing local businesses.
“If you are going to put in competitive businesses that will run out other businesses,” she would not be for that, one homeowner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.