The Deerfield High School volleyball team is hoping its youth turns into experience.
In 2018, the Demons used a relatively young lineup that struggled to a 6-29 record, that included a fifth-place (2-4 record) finish in the Trailways South Conference standings.
“We have some depth this season and a great junior class coming in. I think we are looking pretty good for the beginning of the season,” said Demons head coach Jessie Backes. “We have five starters coming back, tree of which are three-year starters; I have higher expectations of them this year and as long as they can continue to grow, we can look to be pretty solid.”
Among the returnees is junior libero Maria Higgins, named to the All-TSC first team.
“She will continue to start as our libero,” Backes said. “She played club this past year and got better than last year. I can definitely see her growing in a leadership role, as well as continue to be one of the best liberos in the conference.”
Junior Ashley Ballmoos is the tallest player on the DHS roster standing 5-foot-11, and last season proved to be one of the better middle hitters in the conference earning second-team recognition.
“Ashlee continued to grow this off-season as well. I believe she will continue to grow in that middle blocker position. I am hoping for a more consistent blocking this year, as well as hitting,” Backes said of Ballmoos.
The third Deerfield player receiving postseason laurels in 2018 was Amber Ott, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter.
“She had a rough year last year due to her sophomore ACL injury,” said Backes. “She has continued to improve and being more confident after that knee injury. She will continue to grow in her leadership role this year, and I hope she continues to be a more consistent hitter as well.”
The roster also includes seniors Olivia Tatlock (5-8, setter), Taylor Wilde (5-9, outside hitter/OPP), Denisse Duarte (5-6, def. specialist), Audra Malsch (5-8, middle hitter) and Kyli Morgan (5-4, def. specialist).
The junior class includes Hailey Thompson (5-4, def. specialist), Lily Moynihan (5-7, outside hitter/OPP), Hailey Eickhoff (5-8, middle hitter) and Dani Ament 5-5, outside hitter/OPP).
Backes sees reigning champion Williams Bay as the team to beat again in 2019.
“Williams Bay is bringing back a great core of girls, so I expect them to be at the top this year. (But) I believe we can definitely fight to be at the top part of the conference this year.”
