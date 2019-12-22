Annual community grant applications are due soon in Cambridge and Deerfield.
In Deerfield, the village and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church give grants. And in Cambridge, the Cambridge Foundation has a similar process.
Cambridge Foundation
Cambridge Foundation grant requests are due Dec. 31. Applications can be found on the foundation’s website: cambridge-foundation.org/grants.php.
The application must answer ten questions, including name of the organization requesting a grant, proof of their non-profit status, purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, the grants intended use and estimated annual operating budget.
Completed applications, with the organization’s financial statement and current fund balances, must be mailed to the Cambridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Cambridge.
In 2019, the Cambridge Foundation awarded about $196,000 in grants.
The 2019 grant recipients were: the Cambridge Community Activities Program, the Village of Cambridge, the Cambridge Community Fire Commission, the Cambridge Historic School Foundation, Lake Ripley Park, the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cambridge Arts Council, the Cambridge Community Library, Cambridge Public Schools, the CamRock Bike Park Project, Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, the Cambridge Area Resource Team, Friends of Cam-Rock Park, CAPCARE, BSA Scout Troop 7041, and Women Who Care. 196,000.
Deerfield Village Trust Fund
The Village of Deerfield is taking 2020 grant requests for the Community Development Trust Fund until Feb. 1. According to the application, the purpose of the fund is to improve quality of life for current and future residents.
Eligible projects will be included in one of six categories: street system and adjoining improvements; sanitary sewer system; storm sewer system; water system; public buildings; parks or recreational facilities; or any community projects that will improve the village and are consistent with the fund’s intent.
Projects excluded from the fund are any that will mostly benefit private citizens, firms, or groups and the fund may not be used to fund operating costs of any program, project or group.
Any Village of Deerfield resident or village community organization is eligible to apply. Applications should be submitted to the Village Clerk.
The grant request asks applicants to give a description of their project, describe how the project will match the values of the Community Development Trust Fund, provide the budget and amount of matching funds a group will contribute, and how the group’s membership will be involved in the project.
To receive an application or get more information, call (608) 764-5404, email Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie at mccredie@deerfieldwi.com or visit the Deerfield Village Hall, 4 N Main St.
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Endowment
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield is accepting applications until Jan. 2 at noon, for grants offered through its congregational endowment.
There are four recipient categories: South Central Synod of Wisconsin, includes, but is not limited to, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America seminaries and colleges, social services agencies, institute ions and agencies to which the congregation or synod relate; Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, includes new congregation development, capital financing, professional leadership, educational ministries, global mission, ecumenism, evangelism, social ministries, world hunger and disaster response; St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, involves capital improvements, debt reduction for a building program, or the development and/or start-up costs of a new mission of the Congregation; and Community or state, includes missions within the community or state that respond to human need.
Applications can be found on the church’s website: stpll.org.
Applicants must state which category they are applying to, amount requested, the purpose of the request, benefit of the grant and the member of St. Paul’s Liberty making the request.
Grant applications are due into the church office, 3494 Oak Park Rd., or by email to stplloffice@gmail.com.
The 2019 recipients were: ELCA World Hunger; ELCA Disaster Response; EL amor de Patricia — beds & stoves; St Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Youth — mission trip; Deerfield Library — books of religious study; Deerfield Community Center; Deerfield Food Pantry; Sunday School & other activities — sound/production equipment; Bell Tower Restoration.
