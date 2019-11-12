The Deerfield Village Board has set a public hearing and special meeting for Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. to discuss and adopt its 2020 budget and tax levy. The meeting will be at the Deerfield Village Hall, 4 N. Main St.
The board took its first look at some budget numbers at its Nov. 11 meeting.
In 2019, the village’s general fund budget amounted to about $1.4 million and its tax levy amounted to about $1.3 million.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said she will share more 2020 budget details at the board’s next regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.
